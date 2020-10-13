I have a problem with Laycon always trying to touch me – Dorathy (Video)

Big brother Naija finalist, Dorathy Bachor has disclosed the only problem she has with Laycon, winner of BBNaija lockdown season.

During a recent interview, she was asked to clear the icons about her issue with Laycon during and after BBNaija.

Dorathy in her response said the only issue she had with Laycon was his touchiness.

She said Laycon always wanted to touch her and she wasn’t a fan of that. She added that she warned him severally but he didn’t listen.

She, however, explained that Laycon has also been a very good friend to her and infact they are still cool till now.