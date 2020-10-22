“I don’t care about #EndSARS”- Edo state deputy governor’s son slams protesters

A Nigerian man reported to be the son of Philip Shaibu, deputy Governor of Edo State, has made it clear to Nigerians that he does not care about the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

According to the young man, it is also the reason why he has not said or posted anything related to campaign.

In a video shared on social media, the man was upset by the way Nigerians living in Canada or America are seriously protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

He says he doesn’t give a f*ck and questioned who Nigerians abroad are protesting to.