News Feed
We don’t have a president – Apostle Johnson Suleman
General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleman has said that he is confident that Nigeria doesn’t have a President.
Taking to his Twitter handle this morning, the clergy man wrote;
”In same climes,the president by now would had gotten the contacts of the victims families and reached out to them personally. but 48hrs after a black tuesday, President Buhari hasn’t even addressed the nation.h e hasn’t come out to condemn it. I can confidently say we dont have a president.
Lord help us..”
In same climes,the president by now would had gotten the contacts of the victims families and reached out to them personally.but 48hrs after a black tuesday,@MBuhari hasn’t even addressed the nation.he hasn’t come out to condemn it.I can confidently say we dont have a president.
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 22, 2020
Lord help us..
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 22, 2020
Since the deadly attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll-gate, the president of the country is yet to come out to address the nation.
News Feed
“Please If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn’t Ordinary” – Ex BBN Ifu Ennada
Nigerian reality TV star and actress, Ifu Ennada has disclosed that she is being threatened over her involvement with the ongoing #endsars protests.
The former BBNAIJA housemate told her fans that if anything bad happens to her, they should be aware that it isn’t ordinary, because she’s getting threat messages from anonymous people.
She wrote;
“They are threatening me! Guys the people where I live are getting calls that I should stop posting about these things.
Please if anything happens to me, just know that it wasn’t ordinary. I’m not posting things that aren’t happening or things that others are not already posting”.
She further mentioned that her location is currently off, and she isn’t home, so no one can trace where she is.
News Feed
Hoodlums attack Nnewi police station, release motocycles impounded by police
Trending online is the news of Some hoodlums who have attacked the Nnewi police station before releasing motocycles impounded by the police.
The station was also set on fire.
A video of the hoodlums celebrating after releasing the motorcyles has circulated on social media.
Watch video below:
News Feed
#EndSARS: Nigerian stock market investors lose N113.1 billion
The Nigerian stock market could not sustain the bullish performance recorded earlier in the week as the market, Wednesday, plunged by 0.75 per cent following the curfew announced by the Lagos State as a result of the protest by Nigerian youths against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS.
Market analysts have expressed skepticism about bullish performance in subsequent trading sessions this week; even as investors position ahead of the third quarter, 2020 (Q3’20) earnings releases.
The analysts noted that foreign investors are always wary of insecurity in any economy and would begin to halt investments.
Analysts at InvestData Limited said: “We expect this volatility to continue, even as high Dividend Yields attract inflow to equity assets, ahead of the peak period of the Q3 earnings reporting season and momentum associated with earnings season in the midst of crude oil price oscillation.”
Meanwhile, investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, lost N113.1 billion as market capitalisation, which represents the total value of stocks traded on the Exchange fell to N14.9 trillion while Year to Date, YtD return weakened to 6.0 percent.
Sell pressures dominated today’s trading session as investors booked gains from MTN Nigeria which dropped -1.4 percent followed by Guinness Nigeria -5.9 percent and ARDOVA -6.3 percent.
As a result, the NSE All-Share Index, ASI declined 75 bases points, bps or 0.7 percent to 28,449.49 points.
Activity level improved as volume and value traded rose by 9.8 percent and 44.3 percent to 326.6million units and N4.2billion respectively. The most traded stocks by volume were UBA (40.3million units), Zenith Bank (39.6million units) and Guaranty Trust Bank (38.3million units) while Guaranty Trust Bank (N1.1billion ), Zenith Bank (N800.9million) and Nestle (N479.9million) led by value.
Performance across sectors was lacklustre as all indices lost except Insurance index (0.6 percent) which was buoyed by price appreciation in WAPIC (10.0 percent). The Banking index lost the most, down 1.7 percent following losses in Guaranty Trust (-1.3 percent) and Zenith Bank (-1.2 percent).
Today.ng
Trending
- Uncategorized22 hours ago
Government official has a hand in the present situation of the country – Babangida
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga
- Uncategorized22 hours ago
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over #LekkiMassacre Of #EndSARS Protesters
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘We Are Now Safe’ – TVC Presenters Reveal (Video)
- News Feed10 hours ago
“They took all my years of hardwork” – Uche Elendu Laments Looting of Her Store by Hoodlums (photos)
- News Feed10 hours ago
Oke Wasn’t Killed By Stray Bullet -Deceased’s Brother
- Entertainment7 hours ago
Actress Ada Ameh Breaks Down In Tears; Begs Government To Allow Her Bury Daughter (Video)
- News Feed23 hours ago
EndSARS protesters confront military man for allegedly shooting at them in Lagos