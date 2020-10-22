We don’t have a president – Apostle Johnson Suleman

General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleman has said that he is confident that Nigeria doesn’t have a President.

Taking to his Twitter handle this morning, the clergy man wrote;

”In same climes,the president by now would had gotten the contacts of the victims families and reached out to them personally. but 48hrs after a black tuesday, President Buhari hasn’t even addressed the nation.h e hasn’t come out to condemn it. I can confidently say we dont have a president.

Lord help us..”

Since the deadly attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll-gate, the president of the country is yet to come out to address the nation.