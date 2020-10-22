God, pls help Nigeria” – Wizkid Tweets after Buhari’s speech

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, finally addressed the nation following the unrest that has happened in the country these past few days.

The President had a lot to say but some Nigerians were not satisfied with the speech and they took to social media to share their thoughts.

Popular singer, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun was one of these Nigerians and shortly after the speech, he wrote on Twitter ;

Sigh! God pls help Nigeria

Sigh! God pls help Nigeria — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 22, 2020

See other reactions

Man speak for 10 minute without saying anything tangible! — Olamilekan (@TherealLekan) October 22, 2020

Buhari’s speech in a nutshell: Go back to your normal lives let the police keep killing you. Dare to Protest again and the army will kill you pic.twitter.com/WNYsojprgO — QUEEN MOTHER 💎✨ (@rutie_xx) October 22, 2020