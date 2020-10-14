“For once, the voices of real people are heard” – Rita Dominic says as she vows to unfollow anyone who wants to disrupt the #EndSARS protest

Top Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has said the voices of “real people” are heard for the first time in Nigeria.

She made this remark while lending her voice to the ongoing protests across the country geared towards bringing an end to police brutality.

Tweeting via her official Twitter page on Wednesday October 14, Rita Dominic said the #EndSars protest is one of the best organized protests she has ever been part of.

The actress warned that she wouldn’t mind to unfollow anyone who discredits the organization of the ongoing protests.

She tweeted… “I will unfollow everyone that insists on discrediting the organization of these protests. I have been supporting different demonstrations and protests over the years. This is the best organized. For once, I feel that the voices of real people are being heard.”