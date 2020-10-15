EndSWAT: ‘Youths Have A Right To Live Peacefully In Nigeria’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has contributed to the protests against SARS/SWAT and police brutality. The movie star has found her way to one of the protest grounds where she was interviewed by a reporter of Gidi Feed TV.

She responded that Nigerian youths should not have to live in fear of police officers who are originally meant to protect their lives and property.

In her words:

“They said the youths are lazy? They are not lazy. They have boundless energy and they are demanding for what is theirs. They have a right to live, to live peacefully in Nigeria without being shot at as if they’re criminals. They have a right to a source of income without being robbed by the people who are supposed to protect them.”

Watch the video below: