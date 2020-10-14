EndSWAT: ‘We Must Win This Fight’, Mr Macaroni Tells Nigerian Youths

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has insisted on the legitimacy of the ongoing protests against SWAT/SARS.

The comic skit maker cum actor who has been at the forefront of the physical protests since it began also echoed the words of popular singer, Runtown, that the movement has no leader.

He did not fail to remind the youths that this is a fight for which some have lost their lives. Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“Nigerian Youths!! Please let’s remain focused!! We have come too far to allow confusion in our midst!! The government has seen that this movement is led by the Nigerian Youths!! We can’t be divided if we remain together as one!! People have died for this!! We must win!! #EndSWAT”

