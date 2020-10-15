EndSWAT: Actress Omoni Oboli Says It’s Not Convenient For Celebrities To Protest

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has revealed that the ongoing protests have not been convenient for Nigerian entertainers and celebrities.

The actress cum filmmaker who also shared photos of herself on the protest ground alongside her industry colleague and friend, Ufuoma Mcdermott, appealed to Nigerians to be gentle with the celebrities.

Taking to her official social media page, she writes:

“My sis @ufuomamcdermott and I were discussing around 2am last night how we’ve been part of every major protest in the last decade. Nor be say we just like fight o, it’s so we can be part of those who got the Nigeria our kids can be proud of! It’s not convenient for us.

It really isn’t, apart from work that is suffering, a lot of your favorite celebrities are getting calls and heat from ‘friends in high places’ for going out to protest or even using their platforms online so be gentle with them and support them however you can.

Read Also: Actress Omoni Oboli Celebrates Son On His 19th Birthday

These are unprecedented times and by God’s grace, we will get the Nigeria we deserve! God bless Nigeria #EndSarsNow #PoliceReform #EndPoliceBrutality #BetterNigeria #5for5 #OneVoice #EndSwat #ANewNigeria”

See her post below:

See her photos below: