EndSARS: ‘We Still Need To End Crime, Corruption’ – Singer Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has reacted to the dissolution of SARS. The Afro-R&B artist is not satisfied with the achievement.

According to her, the dissolution of SARS does not automatically lead to the end of crime and corruption. While she acknowledges the progress made, she is also hopeful that other social vices will be addressed.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Tuale’ crooner writes:

“Ending SARS isn’t ending crime and corruption… still plenty work left to do in Nigeria … #EndSARS”

Seyi Shay also joined the #EndSARS protest in the UK. The #EndSARS protest has attracted the attention of major international celebrities such as Drake and Cardi B.

See Seyi Shay’s tweet below: