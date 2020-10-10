EndSARS: We met with police authorities but nothing has changed – Don Jazzy replies Davido

Mavin records CEO and Music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy has revealed that he had a meeting with top officials in the Nigeria Police Force over police brutality yet nothing has been done to address the issue.

The notoriety of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the police force is a challenged which has continued to fester as they have extorted, illegally detained and killed youths in cold blood.

It is is light of the situation that many youths have hit the streets on a four-day long protest to demand that SARS be disbanded.

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter and Music executive, Davido had revealed his intention to meet top government officials to dialogue over the incessant killing and harassment of youths in the country by operatives of SARS.

According to the Omo Baba Olowo, there is a need speak face to face with top government officials of the country as soon as possible.

“We need dialogue with the top ASAP … no zoom no phone call no ig live … we want face to face ..,” the singer tweeted.

When a fan stated that it was possible to make it happen, Davido replied by saying he will.

“You can make it happen @davido,” the fan wrote.

He replied; “I will”.

However, Don Jazzy replied that the approach has been employed yet nothing was done to bring an end to the bruatlity and killings, stressing that President Buhari will have to step in.

“At this point the president has to step in o. Cos the last time we went to talk to the police heads. Nothing changed bro. #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutality”