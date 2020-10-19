EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has stated that the lives that have been lost due to police brutality cannot be priced. This is in reaction to the news of how much has been lost by Lagos state as a result of the toll gate closure.

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning movie star writes:

“Many lives have been lost. We can’t put a price on that. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

The actress has also empathized with #EndSARS protesters in Abuja. “My goodness. Abuja protesters. Plssss try to stay safe. During these peaceful protests, you have faced one thing or the other every single day. We are all rooting for you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria“, she tweeted further.

See her posts below: