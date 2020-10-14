EndSARS: ‘The Common Man In Nigeria Is Suffering’ – Singer Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has lent her voice to the ongoing discussion on police brutality in Nigeria. The self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ took to her Twitter page to identify with the struggles of the common citizen in Nigeria.

She has also appealed to the Nigerian government to put an end to bad governance. She tweeted:

“The common man in Nigeria is suffering and our lives are not safe. How do we get a better future, if the leaders aren’t taking notice of the fact that Nigeria is falling to pieces. #NigerianLivesMatter #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA”

Several other celebrities who have joined the trending conversation include Tiwa Savage, Falz, Tacha, Toke Makinwa, and Burna Boy.

