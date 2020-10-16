EndSARS: Singer Oxlade Reveals Why He Is Protesting

Nigerian singer, Oxlade, whose real name is Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, has revealed why he is actively participating in the protests against SARS.

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, the fast-rising Afro-R&B musician writes:

“I do this so my kids may live freely in their fathers land”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Away’ crooner was injured at a protest ground in Surulere Lagos on Monday, October 12 after some officers reportedly shot at protesters.

His manager and brother, Ojah B, was also assaulted and wounded following his arrest by the police based on claims that he shot at some officers. Upon Ojah B’s release from police custody, Oxlade also revealed that he now has a swelling in the brain and cannot control his fingers.

See Oxlade’s tweet below: