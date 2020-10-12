#EndSARS: Singer, Oxlade injured and his manager, Ojah B arrested (Video)

By
Information Nigeria
-

Nigerian artiste, Oxlade is currently in pains, both physically and mentally.

The “Away” crooner is currently crying out to Nigerians to help him fight for his friend and manager, Ojah B who was arrested at a peaceful protest at Lagos today.

In the video currently making the rounds on social media, Ojah B was dragged like a criminal into a supposed SARS station. In the wake of this , #freeojahbee is currently trending on Twitter as top celebrities weigh in on the matter.

