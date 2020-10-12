EndSARS: Singer, Oxlade injured and his manager, Ojah B arrested (Video)

Nigerian artiste, Oxlade is currently in pains, both physically and mentally.
The “Away” crooner is currently crying out to Nigerians to help him fight for his friend and manager, Ojah B who was arrested at a peaceful protest at Lagos today.
In the video currently making the rounds on social media, Ojah B was dragged like a criminal into a supposed SARS station. In the wake of this , #freeojahbee is currently trending on Twitter as top celebrities weigh in on the matter.
Dem done hold my manager !!!
Oppression is still happening
Ojah b is in the police custody
This country !!!!!
— #freeojahbee (@oxladeofficial) October 12, 2020
OJABODU ADEMOLA IS HIS NAME…
That is my brother …..
that is me
That can be anyone
That is a citizen of Nigeria…. harmless Nigerian citizen…. pic.twitter.com/yEUbpXBJed
— #freeojahbee (@oxladeofficial) October 12, 2020