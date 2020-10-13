EndSARS protest: “Once we are done fighting against injustice, we will also fight against cybercrime” – Belinda Effah, Lizzy Jay tell Yahoo boys and girls

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah and a few others have shared a post addressed to internet fraudsters in the country following the #EndSARS protests.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Belinda stated clearly that the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country is not to support crime but is a fight against injustice.

The actress was backed by her colleague, Lizzy Jay who reshared the post with the caption,

“I heard some Yahoo people jubilating!….Just so you know, we are reforming the whole System! #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS

Both ladies added that once the fight against injustice is over, there will also be a fight against cybercrime.”