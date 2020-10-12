EndSARS: ‘Port Harcourt Billboards Will Be Up Shortly’, Burna Boy Assures Residents

Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has assured residents of Port Harcourt that the ‘End SARS’ billboards will soon be mounted up across the city.

A Twitter user had tweeted at the Afro-fusion artist thus:

“Port Harcourt needs your #EndSARS billboards please @burnaboy”

Burna Boy then replied that he has been fighting to get the approvals for the billboards. He, however, assured the tweep that that the billboards will be up shortly.

“We’ve been fighting to get approvals in! They’ll be up shortly“, the ‘Monsters You Made’ singer wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls Burna Boy recently released his official statement on SARS and police brutality after being criticized for his silence regarding the issue.

See his tweet below: