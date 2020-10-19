EndSARS: ‘Our Only Weapon Is A Phone And The Truth’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has stated that the only weapon in the hands of #EndSARS protesters is a phone and the truth. This is in reaction to the news of attacks against peaceful protesters across Nigeria.

This is also related to the news of prisoners being released by protesters in Benin. The actress is not convinced that the prison break in Benin was masterminded by #EndSARS protesters.

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“No weapon in the hands of #EndSARS protesters except a phone and the truth!! #EndSARS”

“The enemy is raging…… #EndSARS“, she subsequently tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star recently spoke at a protest ground in Lagos where she shared that Nigerian youths have a right to live peacefully in their country without fear of being harassed.

See her tweet below: