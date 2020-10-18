Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Our Eyes Are Open Till 2023’ – Actor Frank Donga Tells Politicians
Nollywood actor and skit maker, Kunle Idowu, also known as Frank Donga, has sent a message to Nigerian politicians regarding the ongoing SARS protests. The actor took to his Twitter page on Saturday evening to tell Nigerian politicians that the protesters will continue to demand accountability till 2023.
He revealed that they have hardly slept over the past ten days but that is not a barrier to their demand for accountability and transparent governance.
Read Also: ‘Cut Down On All Excesses, Focus On Education, Healthcare’ – Frank Donga Tells FG
In his words:
“Dear politicians, we hardly slept over the past 10 days but we are fine and getting better. Don’t Worry, our eyes will remain open till 2023. I tweet in peace. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #ENDBADGOVERNANCE”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Nigerians React To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a viral video of a male usher trying to seize the phone of a female church member during service. In the video, the male usher can be seen struggling to hijack the phone from the woman but she held on to it and scolded him.
She could be heard saying, “is he my husband?” which is in reference to the usher who eventually walked away alongside his colleague after futile attempts to snatch the phone.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Police Officers Should Protest Too’ – Adekunle Gold
Majority of reactions have been that the usher is a SARS officer in disguise. A Twitter user with the handle @iamOkon tweeted:
“If you check am well, that usher na SARS. Werey dey disguise as usher inside church.”
See tweets below:
Watch the video here.
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter
Finalists of the recently concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee and Nengi, have shown their friendship is still waxing stronger by exchanging tweets.
A fan of both reality TV stars had asked for a beautiful picture of both of them together. “We are still waiting for a bom ass fire picture from Vengi the straw girls, please make it happen“, the fan tweeted.
Nengi quoted the tweet and wrote:
“@veeiye over to you”
Vee replied thus:
“see this girl! Ninjas, tell your president to come to Lagos o!”
Nengi also replied:
“So why are you now shouting?”
“Olodo! Lemme just catch you“, Vee replied.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Erica, Kiddwaya Set Tongues Wagging With New Video
The exchange ended with Nengi replying:
“Ode I love you”
“love you too sis. hurry up & come back“, Vee replied finally.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
Comedian Bovi Reacts To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, has reacted to a viral video of a church usher trying to seize the phone of a female member.
In the short video, the male usher tries to snatch the phone from the unidentified woman. The video is apparently recent owing to the fact that members can be seen adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Taking to Twitter, the stand-up comedian cum filmmaker and actor says that the average Nigerian misuses the slightest opportunity of power.
Read Also: Nigerian Twitter Users Say Bovi Is Funnier Than AY
In his words:
“Usher with wooden wan seize person phone by force for church! Give the average Nigerian the slightest strand of supervision, they mistake it for power, authority and force. One by one, we will mop this floor clean. But first, #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
Watch the video here.
