EndSARS: ‘Our Eyes Are Open Till 2023’ – Actor Frank Donga Tells Politicians

Nollywood actor and skit maker, Kunle Idowu, also known as Frank Donga, has sent a message to Nigerian politicians regarding the ongoing SARS protests. The actor took to his Twitter page on Saturday evening to tell Nigerian politicians that the protesters will continue to demand accountability till 2023.

He revealed that they have hardly slept over the past ten days but that is not a barrier to their demand for accountability and transparent governance.

In his words:

“Dear politicians, we hardly slept over the past 10 days but we are fine and getting better. Don’t Worry, our eyes will remain open till 2023. I tweet in peace. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #ENDBADGOVERNANCE”

See his tweet below: