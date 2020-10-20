EndSARS: ‘No More Suffering And Smiling’ – Lil Kesh

Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade alias Lil Kesh, has in a bid to lend his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS movement stated Nigerians, particularly the youths, are no more interested in suffering and smiling.

The term ‘suffering and smiling’ was popularized by the late Afro beat pioneer, Fela Kuti. The original song is titled ‘Shuffering and Shmiling’. It was released in 1978.

Taking to Twitter, Lil Kesh writes:

“No more suffering and smiling, we woke now! #endsars #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeriaNOW”

The rapper who just returned to the music scene after a brief hiatus also wrote that the schemes of detractors regarding the ongoing movement will not be accomplished.

In his words;

“I know they are trying to manipulate us, shut us down and use us against us but their plans will not work, stay focused! Stay strong! #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #endbadgovernance”

See his tweets below: