EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Police Officers Should Protest Too’ – Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has stated that Nigerian police officers should join the ongoing protest against SARS brutality.

Taking to Twitter, the father of one writes that the police officers brutalizing Nigerians should not use their poor salaries as excuse to get away with their wrongdoings.

He says it is better that they protest than transfer their aggression on innocent young citizens. His tweet reads:

“If the Nigerian Police officers are unhappy with their salaries, they should protest too. No be young Nigerians dey mistreat you. You people should dead that pity party shit. #EndSARS”

