EndSARS: Minister Begs Naira Marley To Halt Planned Protest

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has appealed to popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley to desist from embarking on his peaceful protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Minister expressed that the grievances faced by Nigerians are being addressed, hence no need to embark on peaceful protest.

Also Read: Naira Marley to lead #EndSARS protest tomorrow October 6

Recall that the rapper had called for a peaceful protest over the illegality of some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The singer had vowed to lead the protest against the injustice meted out on Nigerians.

Responding to the planned protest, the Minister expressed that the grievances of the youths will be addressed.

He said: “I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest. Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government. As the Minister in charge of youth I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that.”