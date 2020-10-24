Connect with us

Tinubu Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says “I’m Still The Jagaban”

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tinubu Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says “I’m Still The Jagaban”

 

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu, in his visit to the governor, stated that contrary to false news making the rounds, he did not travel to France, adding that he is still the Jagaban.

He also denied rumours that his son Seyi was kidnapped or chased out of his residence outside the country, emphasizing that nobody can chase him or his family out of Lagos.

The former governor’s visit comes after the infamous shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki area of the state.

Watch video below;

News Feed

Air Force Intervenes, Slams Policemen For Shooting At A Crowd (Video)

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Air Force Intervenes, Slams Policemen For Shooting At A Crowd (Video)

A viral video has captured moment soldiers of the Nigeria Air Force intervened and slammed some policemen for shooting at a crowd.

Air Force slammed Policemen

The incident which occurred at a yet to be identified venue showed some men of the Nigeria Air Force calling on officers of the Nigeria police to cease fire.

In the videos also, residents were seen running helter-skelter while soldiers used a megaphone to call for calm. “Stop shooting, the Air Force are here”, the soldiers could be heard screaming.

However, the policemen appeared reluctant in taking orders from the soldiers until one of them showed proof of his rank by pointing to the stars on his shoulder.

The soldier also warned that if they refuse to ceasefire, he would charge them and their headquarters for inciting violence.

The officer who spoke on behalf of the Air Force then commanded the policemen to move their van behind theirs so the Army would serve as a buffer between them and the crowd.

Watch videos below;

News Feed

#EndSARS: Hoodlums vandalize Senator Gershom Bassey’s family house in Calabar

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Hoodlums vandalize Senator Gershom Bassey’s family house in Calabar

Senator Gershom Bassey’s resident has been vandalized and looted by hoodlums rampaging the streets of Calabar.

Information Nigeria gathered that the hoodlums overpowered the security men attached to the property.

 

This is in spite of the  24 hours curfew declared in Cross River state.

Some of the buildings already vandalised include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along Marian Road, Cross River State Transport Regulatory Agency (CRTRA) office and banks along Mayne Avenue and 8-Miles Calabar.

Federal institutions like the Ministry of Agriculture, Cross River Basin Authourity, and Federal Psychiatric Hospital were also vandalized.

Houses belonging to some politicians were not spared. Some of those affected include Senators Gershom Bassey and Victor Ndoma Egba. Bassey’s houses located at Mayne Avenue by White and the one at Asari Iso were looted and burnt.

Egba’s house located within the same Asari Iso axis was also vandalized.

To restore normalcy, military personnel have reportedly taken over major streets.

News Feed

Hoodlums loot electronic store in Osogbo

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Hoodlums loot electronic store in Osogbo

Hoodlums have looted an electronic store in Osogbo, Osun State’s capital

It was gathered that some military personnel later stopped the hoodlums and recovered some goods.

 

In a new video sighted online, hoodlums were seen looting an electronic shop in Osogbo, Osun state.

The hoodlums were seen taking away motorbike and other electronic gadgets.

However, many netizens after watching the video have condemned it.

