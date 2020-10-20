EndSARS: I won’t sign off 2021 budget without compensation for victims of police brutality: Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has vowed not to sign off the 2021 budget if adequate provisions are not made for victims of police brutality within the last ten years.

He said this while speaking during plenary on Tuesday October 20. He added that he will also not sign a budget that doesn’t meet the demands of striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.

”I will not sign off on a 2021 budget that does not include adequate provisions to compensate those who have suffered violence and brutality in the hands of the police in Nigeria in the last decade.

I will not sign off on a budget that does not meet a reasonable demands of ASUU to which government has already acceded.

There is no better time to rethink the system of funding for higher education in Nigeria. The current system does a great disservice to our children and our country and we must commit to changing it so that we can free our institutions of higher learning to be citadels where innovation trhrives and excellence is a giving” he said

The speaker also said he and his colleagues will within the next few weeks, visit some of the families of those who have lost loved ones to police brutality.