EndSARS: ‘I Support The Nigerian Police To Mercilessly Deal With Anyone That Attacks Them’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has caused a stir online after she shared her take on the on-going #EndSARS protests.

In a video sighted on social media, Olunloyo said that she supports those, who are protesting against police brutality because it is part of their fundamental human rights.

The controversial journalist, however, mentioned that she fully supports the Nigerian police to mercilessly deal with anyone that attacks them.

The journalist reminded people that she is an activist as she also stated that anyone, who intends to harm police officers during protest, should know that they have signed a death warrant and they should bid their families goodbye.

In her words;

“Anyone that attacks police out there. I repeat, if you attack police out there, I support the Nigerian police fully, mercilessly dealing with you. I have no problem with that. Say your last prayers. Tell your parents goodbye and know that you’re not coming home.”

Watch the video below: