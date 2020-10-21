News Feed
Governor Seyi Makinde walks around the streets of Ibadan to pacify residents
Nigerian Businessman, Politician and Philanthropist Seyi Makinde who is the governor of Oyo State is currently the talk of social media
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was seen walking around the streets of Ibadan on Wednesday October 21, trying to reassure and pacify citizens due to the nationwide chaos prompted by the endsars protest.
In the footage recorded by an onlooker, Makinde could be seen surrounded by his security entourage as he walked up to the protesters who cheered as he waved at them.
Watch the video below;
Jubilation in the air as Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, arrives at the peaceful protest to address protesters #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Nk4cvfmvmz
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 21, 2020
I am a soldier but I can’t support bad thing – Nigerian man claiming to be a soldier publicly condemns killing of protesters (video)
A man currently trending online after claiming to be a Nigerian soldier has come out to condemn the shooting of protesters by military men.
In a video that has gone viral, the man who did not give his name and neither did he hide his face, said he cannot stand by and watch as people kill his brothers and sisters whom he left behind to fight Boko Haram.
”You can’t be killing my brothers and sisters. I left them behind to find Boko Haram. You can’t be killing them and you want me to have joy. I don’t have joy in this country. Whatever the youths are doing I am in support of them.
I am a soldier but I can’t support bad thing” he said
Watch the video below:
I Submitted My Resignation To Delta State SSG And Refunded N100K Paid Allowance -Harrison Gwamnishu
Nigerian social justice advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu said he just submitted his resignation letter to the Delta State Government.
The advocate a.ka as The Director-General Behind Bars who was appointed to be part of the panel of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.
He tendered his resignation following the massacre of the lives of innocent protest at Lekki-Toll Gate area in Lagos.
Also, he refunded the allowance paid to him by the government.
Read his tweet below;
Today, I submitted my resignation to DELTA STATE SSG.
N100,000 Sitting allowance paid on Monday 19th October, 2020 returned to the SSG.
If killing us will stop the harrassment, extra judicial killings and extortion by Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies in Nigeria, pic.twitter.com/062aGvnS9o
— Harrison Gwamnishu (Behind Bars)🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@HarrisonBbi18) October 21, 2020
Part of Oriental hotel destroyed by mob (video)
A section of Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos state has been destroyed by a mob, in the aftermath of the Lekki massacre.
There have been ongoing protests in Nigeria over two weeks with citizens agitating for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, over flagrant disregard of their human right.
However, that took a grief-stricken turn in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday night as defenseless protesters were gunned down by soldiers, following an alleged order by the Lagos state government to security forces to crackdown on defaulters of a hastily imposed restriction.
The shooting led to the death of several people as many were also injured.
Security operatives had stormed the scene of the protest after the Lagos Government announced a 24-hour curfew and opened fire, with the intent to kill many people.
As many turned up to social media to share the Live video clips of the tragic incident, many people could be seen with various degrees of injuries. The scale of the damage could not be ascertained.
In the aftermath, more violent protests emerged across the country, leading to mass destructions of properties.
