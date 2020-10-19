Trending
#EndSARS: FG Should Not Act As If People Trust Them – Seun Kuti
Popular singer, Seun Kuti has expressed that the reason for the continued #EndSARS protests across the country is as a result of lack f trust from the citizens in the Nigerian government.
He called on the government to meet the protesters’ demands and avoid taking decisions based on the belief that it had the trust of the people.
“This government should not act as if people trust them,” he said during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics. “They should not wear that toga for themselves. That is what I am saying.”
Seun also expressed that the government has not come to grasp what is being demanded and what the protest is about.
“People should not sit in their high offices in Abuja. Bring yourself off your high horse. Come and relate with the people that just voted for you. Come and really hear what is going on,” he said.
#EndSARS: Abiodun Sets Up Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality In Ogun
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations of police brutality in the State.
This is in line with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) directing States to set up panels investigating complaints of police brutality following a nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.
The Governor appointed members of three committees on cases of police brutalities in the state.
The committees are the Judicial Panel of Investigation, Special Security and Human Rights Committee, and Human Rights Complaints Office.
Governor Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) is the chairman of the Judicial Panel of Investigation which has the Chief State Counsel at the State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogundele, as its secretary.
Its members are Olayinka Folarin (Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies), Omonajevwe Abiri (International Federation of Women Lawyers – FIDA), and Deputy Inspector General of Police Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd).
Others are AbdulJabar Ayelagbe (Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter), Bamgbose Tomiwa, (NANS Chairman, Ogun State), and Aisekegbe Momodu (National Human Rights Commission – NHRC, Ogun State).
#EndSARS: ‘Buhari Has Zero Crisis Management Skills’ – Reno Omokri
Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who has zero crisis management skills.
He made this statement over the continued #EndSARS protests across the country against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.
Reacting to the situation, Omokri expressed that had President Buhari the families of SARS victims, like President of France, Emmanuel Macron did in a similar situation, the crisis would have been prevented.
He wrote:
“Within hours, French President @EmmanuelMacron visited the site of the beheading of the Paris teacher. Now, France is calm. Imagine if General @MBuhari had visited the family of a FSARS victim. Buhari has absolutely zero crisis management skills. He is himself a crisis! #EndSARS”
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 17, 2020
Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the widow of the man killed when policemen were shooting to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Surulere on October 13.
The Governor paid the condolence visit on Saturday.
He wrote on his Twitter handle:
“There are no words I could have said to Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor today that can make up for her loss, but as governor, I had to take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.
“As a human being, I was close to tears but my words to her were of strength and self-care. We will work to provide justice for her.”
As a state, we will also support and hopefully make her life easier.
The state Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN joined me for the visit and he will be providing me regular updates on the case. pic.twitter.com/GOMQssLGP7
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 17, 2020
