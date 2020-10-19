EndSARS: FG Should Not Act As If People Trust Them – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has expressed that the reason for the continued #EndSARS protests across the country is as a result of lack f trust from the citizens in the Nigerian government.

He called on the government to meet the protesters’ demands and avoid taking decisions based on the belief that it had the trust of the people.

“This government should not act as if people trust them,” he said during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics. “They should not wear that toga for themselves. That is what I am saying.”

Also Read: #EndSARS protesters in Edo block highway to cook Sunday lunch

Seun also expressed that the government has not come to grasp what is being demanded and what the protest is about.

“People should not sit in their high offices in Abuja. Bring yourself off your high horse. Come and relate with the people that just voted for you. Come and really hear what is going on,” he said.