‘End Corruption, Suffering’ – Singer Simi Tells Buhari

Nigerian singer, Simi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the state of corruption and suffering in Nigeria.

The award-winning musician made this call via her official Twitter page. President Buhari had shared an update regarding his meeting with the IGP on police brutality.

Simi quoted his tweet and wrote thus:

“#EndSars We don’t want reform!!! You tried that and it didn’t work. End it!!! And while you’re at it #EndCorruption #EndImpunity #EndSuffering Nigerian lives are not dispensable. Enough is enough.”

The ‘Duduke’ singer further appealed to government officials to put the interests of the people before anything else.

See her tweet below: