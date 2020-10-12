Don’t Doubt Buhari’s Sincerity To End SARS, Minister Begs Protester

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi has appealed to #EndSARS protesters to trust President Muhammadu Buhari‘s sincerity in disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit.

The Minister of Police Affairs made this appeal in a tweet, stating that the Buhari-led government was committed to disbanding SARS.

Recall that on Sunday, IGP Mohammed Adamu announced the disbanding of the notorious unit that has been involved in the harassment, extortion, and maiming of young Nigerians across the country.

Dingyadi tweeted, “I urge Nigerians to see the disbandment of SARS, as government’s commitment to deepening relationship between Nigerians and the police, for better service delivery. Let’s continue to work together to secure our communities.”