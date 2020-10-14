Different name, same darkness!!!” – Frank Edoho reacts to the replacement of SARS with SWAT

Popular TV host of ”Who wants to be a millionaire?”, Frank Edoho has reacted to the replacement of SARS with SWAT.

The veteran broadcaster took to his Twitter page to liken the replacement of the police unit with the replacement of National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) with Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

His comparison is owing to the eclectic power supply witnessed when the former was in place and currently that the latter is in place.

His tweet reads:

“How can the new training begin next week when the very SARS you dissolved are still on the streets shooting and killing unarmed protesters? You just want to do what NEPA did. Different name, same darkness!!!”

See his tweet below: