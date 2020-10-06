Davido Officially Terminates Lil Frosh’s Contract With DMW

READ: Leaked Whatsapp Chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend surfaces

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has terminated the contractual agreement between his record label and his signee, Lil Frosh.

According to a press release made available by the record label, the relationship between the two parties, which began in 2019, has officially been severed.

This comes after an investigation on the domestic violence allegations levelled against Lil Frosh was carried out.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper was accused of beating up his girlfriend to a pulp.

In the statement released on social media, the record label stated that they do not condone domestic violence and they also stand with victims.

Read the press release below: