Cardi B deactivates Twitter account

Published

53 mins ago

on

American rapper, Cardi B has reportedly deleted her Twitter account.

It was gathered that the rapper deactivated her account after receiving backlashes on the social media platform for reconciling with her husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker previously filed for divorce from the 28-year-old Migos member in September, but she revealed last week that they had gotten back together.

Cardi recently complained on Instagram Live that she’s ‘tired of people’ complaining to her about her relationship with Offset, according to the Mirror.

A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf***kn’ Ariana Grande or something like I came from Disney or something,‘ she said.

I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself.

‘I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there and because people are making rumors up, “Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant.” I got to address it…’ she continued.

Pasuma booed, dragged out of #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

EndSARS protesters on Sunday disgraced Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, by dragging him out of the peaceful protest held in Lagos.

Pasuma had joined Nigerian youths to protest police brutality and extra-judicial killings before he was fished out and sent away.

But, it appears the youths were not pleased with his presence at the Alausa protest ground on Sunday as they chased him from the venue.

Pasuma, who was earlier seen with a microphone addressing the crowd was later sent away as the youths said they did not want him among them.

It could not be ascertained why the Orobokibo initiator was treated in such manner.

However, while giving update on his Instagram handle, Pasuma said he joined and support the call for an end to all forms of anomalies, excesses and bad governance that have been posing threats to Nigeria’s development and her image.

“I join and lend my support to the NIGERIAN YOUTHS on this landmark, peaceful protests to END all form of anomalies, excesses and bad governance posing threat to our country’s development and great image.”

While describing himself as an older generation citizen and crusader for a better Nigeria, he maintained that he was also one of the victims of failed electoral promises of ages.

“It is more disheartening and discouraging to see how bad leadership continues to destroy the country’s potential, especially that of the youths (Our Supposed Future Leaders), dwindling their hopes and dreams,” Pasuma regretted.

He added that “we would encourage youths to make the protests more peaceful as they cry louder and ensure their voices echo to the end of the world, until the needful is met.

“Let there be no violence, chaos of any sort, but the MOVEMENT for justice and GOOD GOVERNANCE! We fight for a safer, developed clime and a Better NAIJA as we wouldn’t keep silent but SORO-SOKE! Long live NAIJA! God bless our Youths. #Endsars #Endswat #endpolicebrutalityinnigeria,” he stated.

‘He makes me happy’ – Lady who went viral with her ‘mechanic’ boyfriend speaks

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

A lady whose photos recently went viral on social media, after she visited her mechanic boyfriend at his working place, has finally spoken about their relationship.

Speaking via her recent tweet, she said he makes him happy, and she’s glad to be in a relationship with him because love is not about material things.

Replying a lady who asked her why she allowed him look dirty in the viral photo, she said;

“I think you being very emotional. Dont you take random pics. I wish you can understand what I trying to show- love is not about appearance and material things.”


Oritsefemi, wife, reportedly back together (photo)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Nigerian musician, Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila, have reportedly settled their marital conflict, as the singer and his wife attended the #EndSARS protest together over the weekend.

Recall that Nabila moved out of their home over repeated cases of alleged domestic violence. She had to move in with her friend, Caroline Dajuma.

Oritsefemi took to social media several times to seek Nabila’s forgiveness and asked his followers to help him beg her, while calling out Caroline Danjuma who fired back by insinuating that domestic violence and drug abuse are the reasons for his marital crisis.

Well, it looks like Nabila has forgiven him and they are back together, as Oritsefemi shared a photo of them together at the endsars protest on Instagram with the caption “Endsars protest with the queen.”

