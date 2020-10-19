Cardi B deactivates Twitter account

American rapper, Cardi B has reportedly deleted her Twitter account.

It was gathered that the rapper deactivated her account after receiving backlashes on the social media platform for reconciling with her husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker previously filed for divorce from the 28-year-old Migos member in September, but she revealed last week that they had gotten back together.

Cardi recently complained on Instagram Live that she’s ‘tired of people’ complaining to her about her relationship with Offset, according to the Mirror.

‘A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf***kn’ Ariana Grande or something like I came from Disney or something,‘ she said.

‘I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself.

‘I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there and because people are making rumors up, “Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant.” I got to address it…’ she continued.