Entertainment
Car Dealer Calls Out Comedian Ebiye For Reselling Benz He Bought On Credit
US based car dealer, Mr. Psalms has taken to Twitter to call out online comedian, Ebiye for purchasing a Mercedes Benz on credit and defaulting on payment.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the man ratted out the comedian as he shared a couple of screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations.
In the screenshots, the comedian had agreed to pay for the luxury automobile in installments but he reneged.
Ebiye sold off the Benz and he used the money to invest in Forex rather than sorting out his debts.
See the tweets below:
‘It’s Not A Must To Speak Or Comment On What You Know Nothing About’ – Nengi Cautions Rumormongers
Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition season 5 finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampton took to her Twitter account on Sunday to caution those who peddle rumors.
The reality TV star had reacted to an old tweet put out by co-star, Laycon in April which reads;
“Do you people know that when you see a tweet you disagree with or you don’t like, you can actually scroll past it. Like it’s an option, you don’t have to comment on everything… stop doing cho cho cho cho on people’s tweets.”
The former beauty queen re-quoted the tweet and she wrote;
“My G you need to update this tweet to stop doing cho cho cho on people’s life not just tweets.Y’all need to stop looking for ways to spread lies about people you don’t know on the internet. It’s not a must to speak or comment on what you know nothing about .Live and let live !”
Fellow ex-housemate, Vee also responded saying;
“My dear they won’t listen. Awon werey. Nengi is normal o! Me I get craze, if you like, spread lies”
Nengi went on to appeal to her fans to stop trolling people on her behalf because she is all about ‘peace and love’.
See the tweets below:
‘Being Bitter, Quarrelsome And Outrightly Foolish Does Not Make You A Feminist’ – Actress Queen Nwokoye
Nigerian actress, Queen Nwokoye has said that being bitter, quarrelsome and outrightly foolish doesn’t make a person a ‘feminist.’
The film star made this remark after a lady took a swipe at men, who are complaining about the viral logo which she created for the #EndSARS movement.
The lady, @ireaderinokun tweeted;
“Men are so pained about this female symbol. I love to see it”
https://twitter.com/ireaderinokun/status/1319587190867939328?s=21
The actress re-quoted the tweet and she wrote;
“This is what I hate about these fake twitter feminists who obviously don’t know what feminism is all about. Being bitter,quarrelsome, hateful and outrightly foolish does not make you a feminist. It makes you a sick person. Bringing up gender war now is your agenda right?”
See her tweet below:
Wizkid Spotted At His Babymama’s Birthday Party (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, alias Wizkid, was recently spotted at his manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock’s birthday party in London.
A video sighted on social media captured the moment Wizkid seemingly hid his face from the camera during the birthday celebration, which was well-attended by friends and family.
The ‘Joro’ crooner had intended to keep a low profile at the party.
According to reports, the singer has been living with Jada and their son, Zion for a while now.
However, it is not clear if the duo are still in a romantic relationship.
Watch the video below:
https://twitter.com/itzbasito/status/1320087167549509632?s=20
