Car Dealer Calls Out Comedian Ebiye For Reselling Benz He Bought On Credit

US based car dealer, Mr. Psalms has taken to Twitter to call out online comedian, Ebiye for purchasing a Mercedes Benz on credit and defaulting on payment.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the man ratted out the comedian as he shared a couple of screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations.

In the screenshots, the comedian had agreed to pay for the luxury automobile in installments but he reneged.

Ebiye sold off the Benz and he used the money to invest in Forex rather than sorting out his debts.

See the tweets below: