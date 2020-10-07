Burna Boy, Rema Bag MTV EMA Award Nomination

Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Rema, have just been nominated for the MTV EMA Awards 2020. The category for which they have been nominated is the Best African Act.

They shall be contending against South Africa’s Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa, Uganda’s Sheebah, and Congo’s Gaz Mawete.

The MTV Europe Music Award began the category for the Best African Act in 2005. 2face Idibia alias 2baba won the award that year, making him the first Nigerian artist to win the award. D’Banj won in 2007.

In 2008, the category was suspended for the MTV Africa Music Awards. It was, however, returned in 2012, with D’Banj winning that same year for the second time.

Tiwa Savage is the first and only female African artist to win the award. She won in 2018.

See Burna Boy and Rema’s nominations here.