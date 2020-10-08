Burna Boy And Wizkid Recording In A Studio (Video)

Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid, have just been spotted together recording a song in a studio in London.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Wizkid shared photos of both of them in a studio.

However, a new video being circulated online captures both Grammy nominees recording a song in a studio.

The release date of the song is yet unknown. While Burna Boy has been shooting music videos for songs off his sixth studio album, ‘Twice As Tall’, Wizkid is set to release his third album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

Already, the Starboy Entertainment leader has announced a partnership with sportswear brand, Puma. This is for the distribution of branded ‘Made in Lagos’ sports jerseys.

Watch the video here.