BREAKING: Buhari Reacts To Public Outcry, Promises ‘Extensive Reform’ Of Nigeria Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the calls for the reform of the Nigeria Police Force by protesting Nigerian youths.

The President promised to carry out an extensive reform of the Police Force that has lost public trust which has led to protest across the country in the past few days.

He disclosed this while delivering a speech at the launch of the presidential youth empowerment scheme at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

The President declared that the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is the first step to extensive police reforms by his administration.

“I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people,” President Buhari said.

He also promised to ensure that all officers found culpable for the misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

Watch the video below: