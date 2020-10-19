Entertainment
BBNaija’s Trikytee Denies Requesting N500k To Join #EndSARS Protest
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee, has refuted claims that he asked for ‘appearance fee’ to join the #EndSARS movement in his home state, Bayelsa.
Information Nigeria recalls some Twitter users had alleged that the reality TV star demanded for the sum of N500k before he would be able to lend his voice and show support to the #EndSARS movement in his state.
Taking to Twitter, Trikytee branded the claims as ‘false’.
The reality TV star tweeted;
“I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.
As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to #EndSars and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. There’s no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???
The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths. #EndSARS”
See his tweets below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Dorathy Bags New Endorsement Deal
The first runner-up of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show, Dorathy, has just bagged a new endorsement deal with Mapia tea, a waist trainer and weight loss brand.
Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday morning to announce the news thus:
“So excited to be a part of the amazing @mapiatea1 family. I look forward to having a beautiful work relationship.. with my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia”
“Good morning my beautiful Exploras #DorathyXMapia“, she subsequently tweeted.
Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur reacted to those reporting her Instagram account by saying that her bank account cannot be shadowbanned even if her social media accounts are.
See her Twitter post below:
Entertainment
‘Arrest Us Too’ – Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of Protesters In Kano
Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has reacted to the arrest of protesters by the DSS in Kano state. The award winning movie star took to her Twitter page to state that every protester is a leader and thus should also be put into a police cell.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested the organizers of the protest tagged #EndInsecurityNow which is against the “rampant killings and displacement of hundreds of communities”.
In Nnaji’s words:
“Hope y’all have a big enough cell because we are all leaders. Unlike you who was appointed to serve us. At what point did you go from ‘what you will do for the people’ during your campaign, to what you will do to us now?? Anyway, Sha #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
“I’m Counting My Money, I Can’t Hear You” – Actress Regina Daniels Tells Critics
Popular actress, Regina Daniels uploaded a couple of stunning photos of herself via Instagram on Monday along with a cryptic caption.
The actress rocked a camouflage jacket paired with a black bra top and biker shorts in the photos.
Information Nigeria the first time mom set tongues wagging after she flaunted the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.
The couple have faced numerous criticisms due to the huge age gap between them.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Regina penned a message seemingly directed to her critics which reads;
“I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you #endsars #endpolicebrutality”
See her post below:
