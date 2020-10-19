Connect with us

BBNaija’s Nengi Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram

Published

3 mins ago

on

Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson treated her fans with a series of sultry photos of herself.

In the photos shared on her Instagram feed on Monday, the former beauty queen showed off some skin as she rocked a pair of bum shorts and a white long-sleeve crop top.

Nengi was also seen sitting by the pool side with a bottle of wine and a glass cup beside her.

The reality TV star, who hails from Benue state, captioned the photos with the words;

“R.E.A.C.C.L.I.M.A.T.E.D” 

See her post below:

More photo

More photo

Entertainment

Singer Dencia Mocks Tiwa Savage For Asking Beyonce To Speak On #EndSARS

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Cameroonian singer, Dencia, has reacted to Tiwa Savage’s video in which she asks Beyonce to lend her voice to the ongoing protests against SARS brutality in Nigeria.

You can’t be quiet on this. The country where you got all the creatives for the Black Is King from is on fire. That country is on fire now“, Tiwa Savage had said in the video.

Reacting to the news, Dencia states that Beyonce is not in any capacity to render help regarding the ongoing protests. She adds that Africans are always seeking unnecessary validation from things and people that can’t help.

In her words:

“Lol because the Nigerian government cares about what Beyonce is saying, the police is listening to Beyonce. She spoke & sang against the 1 in America, what changed? Africans we always seeking unnecessary validation from things & people that can’t help. #EndPoliceBrutality”

See her tweet below:

Dencia’s tweet

Entertainment

“Bad Governance Made Me Birth My Son In South Africa With Someone Else’s Name” – Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed how the bad governance in Nigeria forced him to welcome his first son in South Africa.

Fabiyi took to social media to recount the circumstances that made him take such a drastic decision.

The actor also reaffirmed that he still stands with the #EndSARS movement and he is not backing down anytime soon.

Sharing a screenshot of a conversation he had, the film star wrote;

“Bring your ARMY, INTIMIDATION AND FEAR, I no dey buy. I don’t have a mother again, bad governance made me accept that my first child be birth in ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICA but in another man’s name because Ibukun does not have SA papers then and too heavy to fly down to Nigeria for delivery. I named him METOMI, in full OLUWAMETOMI meaning God know what I merit just as if I know something may happen in future. That is how we take nasty decisions due to failure of government. My son will come back, whether I am dead or alive, I just believe.

For this struggle #endsars I am ready. Those killed were buried with a cloth and that they will wear for ever. I began my campaign with a single outfit. I sleep on the bare floor of Lagos Assembly gate or Lekki Toll Gate all night. In Alausa, we were attacked with guns, matchet and so for the third time now, yet I return to same spot.

TO WHOEVER, BRING YOUR SOLDIERS AND BRUTALITY, I AM NOT BACKING DOWN UNTIL YOU GIVE US DEVELOPMENT AND END BRUTALITY THE REAL WAY. From the attached WhatsApp chat with my father, I already informed him of my imminent death, I am super ready. If I survive and if I die, it is what it is, guys fight on and win a new Nigeria. I know one day my son will return back and meet a New Nigeria I sacrificed for. And if I make it, I will have just little to say(tears). I love you son, Metomi Moyinoluwa Fabiyi.

#endsars #endpolicebrutality

ALUTA CONTINUA!

19/10/2020 4:31pm”

See his post below:

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Dorathy Bags New Endorsement Deal

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Dorathy

The first runner-up of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show, Dorathy, has just bagged a new endorsement deal with Mapia tea, a waist trainer and weight loss brand.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday morning to announce the news thus:

“So excited to be a part of the amazing @mapiatea1 family. I look forward to having a beautiful work relationship.. with my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia”

Good morning my beautiful Exploras #DorathyXMapia“, she subsequently tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur reacted to those reporting her Instagram account by saying that her bank account cannot be shadowbanned even if her social media accounts are.

See her Twitter post below:

The reality TV star’s post

