Actor IK Ogbonna Knocks Troll Who Says He Is ‘Gay’
Popular Nigerian actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, alias IK Ogbonna, slammed an internet troll who labeled him as gay.
The actor had taken to Instagram on Tuesday to share a couple of throwback photos of himself along with a caption which reads;
“This young Ik was promised a better tomorrow, better life , and security ….
Now Ik has become his own government providing electricity for himself, security, healthcare, education , insurance and lots more . I don’t want my kids to experience the same failed promises I grew up with. Thank you to everyone that’s fighting for a better Nigeria so we don’t have to wait for a better Nigeria when we can have it today”
One of his followers, @_pretty_onome ignored the message the actor was trying to pass across as she questioned his sexuality
The troll commented;
“How come u con grow up become gay, u fine well for small pikin ooo”
The actor replied;
“@_pretty_onome coz I was fucking ur dad and gave birth to u right? When u have to comment just so u can show a smart mouth but u end up looking stupid. When u look at ur mirror ask ur self why you are the way you are”
The troll went on to put out another comment saying that her father is not gay.
The actor, however, didn’t let her go easily as he blasted her dad.
See the exchange below:
#EndSARS: ‘Lagos Curfew Will Not Discourage Us’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju
Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has affirmed that the curfew imposed by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not be able to discourage supporters of the #EndSARS movement.
The movie star made this known via her verified Twitter account. She said the protesters will continue to make their demands, adding that she hopes the thugs will be arrested and brought to book for their disruptive and destructive activities.
In her words:
“This curfew will not deter or discourage us. We will not be quiet. We hope y’all can arrest the thugs and we will continue making our demands. #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
#EndSARS: ‘The Protest Is Being Hijacked By Hoodlums’ – Femi Kuti
Veteran Afro beat musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, has stated that the ongoing #EndSARS protest is being hijacked by hoodlums or political thugs.
The multiple Grammy nominee took to his verified Twitter page to condemn the violence being perpetrated by the hoodlums in the name of the protest. He had shared a video condemning the violence.
A Twitter user then replied:
“This is not right at all. Against everything the #endsars protest stands for.”
Clarifying that the peaceful protesters will not descend so low to create violence, he replied the web user thus:
“LET US BE CLEAR THIS ISNT THE WORK OF THE PEACEFUL PROTEST. The protest is being hijacked FOR POLITICAL REASONS OR BY hoodlums.”
See his tweet below:
#EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards
Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has stated that the next generation of Nigerian youths will be more brutal than the current generation. This is related to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.
He thinks this will be the case if the Nigerian government fails to put an end to marginalization and injustice. Taking to Twitter, the first runner-up of the BBNaija reality TV show ‘Pepper Dem’ season writes:
“If the government refuse to develop the region and continue the marginalizaion and injustice, the youths or the next people coming after us I think will be more brutal than what we have done. #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
