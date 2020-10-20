Actor IK Ogbonna Knocks Troll Who Says He Is ‘Gay’

Popular Nigerian actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, alias IK Ogbonna, slammed an internet troll who labeled him as gay.

The actor had taken to Instagram on Tuesday to share a couple of throwback photos of himself along with a caption which reads;

“This young Ik was promised a better tomorrow, better life , and security ….

Now Ik has become his own government providing electricity for himself, security, healthcare, education , insurance and lots more . I don’t want my kids to experience the same failed promises I grew up with. Thank you to everyone that’s fighting for a better Nigeria so we don’t have to wait for a better Nigeria when we can have it today”

One of his followers, @_pretty_onome ignored the message the actor was trying to pass across as she questioned his sexuality

The troll commented;

“How come u con grow up become gay, u fine well for small pikin ooo”

The actor replied;

“@_pretty_onome coz I was fucking ur dad and gave birth to u right? When u have to comment just so u can show a smart mouth but u end up looking stupid. When u look at ur mirror ask ur self why you are the way you are”

The troll went on to put out another comment saying that her father is not gay.

The actor, however, didn’t let her go easily as he blasted her dad.

Read Also: ‘You Should Get To Know People For Yourself’ – Actor IK Ogbonna

See the exchange below: