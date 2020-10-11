Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Raises Eyebrow Over Dissolution Of SARS

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has expressed skepticism regarding the dissolution of SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad).

Although the official announcement of the unit’s dissolution has been received with positive reactions, a few celebrities including Bolanle Ninalowo are still skeptical about the dissolution.

The movie star took to his Twitter page to ask where the officials of SARS would be redeployed to. He also wants to know their new job responsibilities.

“Before I will fall for this Congratulations Nigerians thingy, I need to understand what role these ‘ex sars’ officials will be playing when redeployed to other police units”, the actor tweeted.

See his tweet below: