Yahaya Bello Protests Visa Ban, Accuses U.S. Of Partisanship

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has protested against the decision of the United States to place a visa ban on some Nigerians

Recall that the American government had imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerians for undermining electoral processes including the elections held in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Reacting to this move, Bello in a letter written by the secretary of the state government, Folashade Ayoade dated September 16 accused the U.S. of partisan politics.

Bello also pointed out that the state is only bothered by the timing of the press statement and the mention of the Kogi elections.

He also stated that the regrettable incidents at the polls were limited to a few polling units, insisting that larger portions of the ballot were free, fair, and credible.