Wike Orders Immediate Reopening Of NLC Secretariat In Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has ordered the reopening of the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the State.

Governor Wike instituted a committee to look into disputed issues between the government and workers.

As a result of this move by the State Governor, the planned protest by organised labour against the state government over alleged harassment of workers, has been suspended.

The workers, under the platforms of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, announced the decision to call off the planned protest, after the meeting with Governor Wike, which lasted for about two hours at the Government House, Port Harcourt.