Twitter Influencer Defends Tiwa Savage Against Speculations That She Has A Problem With Wizkid

Nigerian journalist and popular Twitter influencer, Okon, has reacted to the speculations that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid may not be on good terms with each other.

These speculations arose as a result of Tiwa Savage’s recent tweet that reads:

“On behalf of #Celia special thanks to the men who support women like @davido @officialnairam1 @DJSPINALL and everyone that came out Continue streaming the Album #Goodmusic”

The tweet caused many fans to think that Tiwa Savage was throwing a subtle shade at Wizkid by not including him in the names of men who support women.

Read Also: “Still can’t believe we’ve never met” – Tiwa Savage says as she gets surprise gifts from Tacha (Video)

However, Okon and a few others are of a different view. Okon tweeted in response:

“Nothing in Tiwa’s tweet suggests she has a problem with Wizkid. She mentioned some men featured in her album + those present at the party including Davido. From you people’s logic it means she has beef with Don Jazzy too (who signed/supported her) as she didn’t mention him”

See Tiwa’s tweet below:

See Okon’s tweet below: