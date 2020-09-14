Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo and his wife Chioma welcome their second child, a baby girl (Photos)

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo and his wife, Chioma Omeruo, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The 26-year-old defender who plays for CD Leganés in Spain took to his Instagram account to announce the birth of his second child.

Sharing photos of his newborn daughter, the proud father wrote: ‘Another reason to be grateful to God. Thank you, my superwoman @oma_omeruo, it will take the grace of God to stop oh if u keep giving me gorgeous kids like this. I Love you. ‘

The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Chairein Omeruo in November 2018.