‘Stop Judging Me’ – Ubi Franklin Warns Those Mocking Him For Having Children With Multiple Women

Popular music executive turned blogger, Ubi Franklin has told his critics to back off and to stop judging him.
The blogger shared a post via Instagram on Thursday in which he cautioned those who ridicule him for having children with multiple women.
The father of four wrote;
“Oh well.
Like those who constantly commit abortion and call me father Abraham, Dating a married man/woman and call girls on Instagram olosho.
One day your yansh go open.
We all have our own lol stop judging”.
See his post below: