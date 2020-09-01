Soso Soberekon declares his intention to run for as Governor of Rivers state come 2023

Nigerian business mogul and top music executive, Soso Soberekon, has left his fans and followers on social media surprised after share a completely unexpected piece of information with them.

Soborekon in a post shared on Tuesday, September 1, declared his intention run for as governor of Rivers state come 2023.

The business noted that he made the decision to offer himself for the position after making several consultations.

Soberekon in his announcement also disclosed that he intends to offer a purposeful and competent leadership to build the future of Rivers state.

He said: “With love for our State and a fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress for indigenes of Rivers State and following wide-ranging consultations, I offer myself to serve you as Governor. I therefore intend to be a candidate in the 2023 Gubernatorial election. I seek the opportunity to offer our State visionary, purposeful, competent leadership to build our future. The time is now we can do it. God bless”

See his post below: