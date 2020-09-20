Singer Brymo Announces Upcoming EP, ‘Libel’

Nigerian singer, Olawale Olofooro, professionally known as Brymo, has announced that he is through with his upcoming EP titled ‘Libel’.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, the Afro-Life/Afro-Beat recording artist, songwriter and live performer writes:

“Libel is ready!!… recorded all 4 songs today in less than 8hrs with @BigfootinURface .. it was a Cruise!!!”

Another EP to be expected soon from the singer is titled ‘Grudge’. Information Nigeria recalls the award-winning musician recently stated that he is bigger than any Grammy award but he would not reject it if he is given one.

Read Also: You Will Be Rated According To The Magnitude Of Your Reach – Brymo

Brymo also reacted to DJ Cuppy’s recent Ferrari Portofino gift from her father. “More cool toys Cuppy!“, he tweeted.

See Brymo’s Twitter post below: