Seyi Edun Claps Back At Troll Who Mocked Her For Not Having A Child

Popular Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun clapped back at a troll, who mocked her for not having a child on social media.

The actress, who is married to her colleague’s ex-husband, Niyi Johnson, received the nasty comment under a video she recently shared on Instagram.

In the video, Edun could be seen dancing to a song titled, ‘Fierce’ by BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon.

Reacting to the post, a web user wrote;

“This is the beginning of oriburuku. Afe aiye ti dun mo e. You only dance from Jan to December. What’s really making you to be happy gan nah? All this you are doing on instagram does not mean you are happy in real life. If Niyi is not capable of impregnated you then try another man. Cos you are looking for hubby by all means you snatched her from your boss. Now your boss is so much happy. If you didn’t snatch him from her, she will still be barren by now. Though you wanted to wicked her but God turn it to laughter for her. Until you do the right thing before I will free you. Later you will thank me”



Irked by the comment, the actress fired back and she gave the troll a taste of her own medicine.

See the exchange below: