Schools To Reopen October 12 In Adamawa

As COVID-19 cases declines in the country, the Adamawa State Government has announced October 12 has the resumption date for schools.

Governor Umar Fintiri in a statement by Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, gave the approval on Thursday in Yola, the state capital.

He said all classes will resume from the basic to tertiary institutions in the state.

The governor expressed his regret over the long closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said all safety guidelines will be followed to avoid another wave of the pandemic.

He assured that the government will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 Protocols.”

He advised parents to take interest in the health of their children and wards by assisting schools and providing the basic requirements for their children in the fight against the pandemic.