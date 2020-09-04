Resident Doctors Down Tools From Monday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to begin another nationwide strike starting from September 7.

The association in a statement signed by the President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba; Secretary, Dr. Bilqis Mohammad, and the Publicity Secretary, Dr. Egbogu Stanley made this known on Friday.

The association announced that the strike is set to commence following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government on August 17.

The doctors are demanding from the Federal Government the implementation of residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, hazard allowance as well as the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, and 2016.