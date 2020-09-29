Regina Daniels Celebrates Her Son, Munir As He Clocks 3 Months (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels-Nwoko is celebrating her son, Munir Neji Nwoko who clocked three months today.

Sharing photos of her cute son via her verified Instagram page, Regina Daniels said she can’t wait for him to grow older and call her mama.

She further expressed her love for her dear son, Munir, as she revealed her future plan to rock matching outfits with him during different occasions.

In her words!

“My lil boy is 3months today

I can’t wait to see him crawl, play, happily take matching pictures with me and call me mama @princemunirnwoko

Love you son”